Lazio deny Felipe Anderson to Manchester United reports

Lazio have denied that an agreement has been reached to sell winger Felipe Anderson to Manchester United.

Reports emerged in the Italian media on Monday which quoted club president Claudio Lotito as saying that a €60million bid from Louis van Gaal's side for the Brazilian had been accepted, and that he would complete a transfer at the end of the season.

"In reference to statements attributed to president Claudio Lotito regarding the alleged sale of the player Felipe Anderson, SS Lazio specifies that these are devoid of any foundation," a Lazio statement read.

United were linked with renewed efforts to sign the 22-year-old during the most recent transfer window after Lazio sporting director Igli Tare revealed they had failed with a bid in August last year.

"We turned down a €50m offer from Manchester United on August 27 and nothing has changed since then," he said.