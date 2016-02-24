League Cup win can be springboard for Liverpool - Mignolet

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet believes victory in Sunday's League Cup final with Manchester City could be the springboard for capturing bigger prizes under Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's men take on City in the final at Wembley this weekend as they aim to seal a maiden trophy under the German's stewardship and their first silverware since winning the same competition in 2012.

With Liverpool out of the FA Cup and nine points outside the top four, the League Cup will likely prove to be the Merseyside club's only chance of success this season.

Belgium international Mignolet told Sky Sports News: "I remember for Chelsea a few years back, it was the League Cup they won and after that they managed to win a lot of trophies.

"It gives everybody a confidence boost when you win your first trophy for a long time.

"For this young group of lads, I think it could be something that pushes us on to be even hungrier for trophies.

"Let's hope we can do that. It will be very difficult but we will try our best and hopefully we can get the trophy and get the first win."