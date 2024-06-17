‘Leave politics to other people’, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón takes aim at France superstar Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid’s newest signing urged youngsters to vote against ‘extremists’ ahead of general election in France

Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring his second goal for France against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Athletic Bilbao and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón believes that French captain Kylian Mbappe was wrong to discuss politics after the striker made comments ahead of the upcoming general election in France. 

After President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election earlier this month, French forward Marcus Thuram said that he wanted to keep the far-right National Rally party from coming to power. 

Adrian Back