‘Leave politics to other people’, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón takes aim at France superstar Kylian Mbappe

Athletic Bilbao and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón believes that French captain Kylian Mbappe was wrong to discuss politics after the striker made comments ahead of the upcoming general election in France.

After President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election earlier this month, French forward Marcus Thuram said that he wanted to keep the far-right National Rally party from coming to power.

Questioned about the comments from his international teammate, Real Madrid forward Mbappe said: “This is a never-seen-before event and that is why I want to talk to the whole of the French people, but also the youth. We are a generation that can make a difference. We see the extremes are knocking on the door of power and we have the opportunity to shape our country’s future.

"The Euros is very important in our careers, but we are citizens first and foremost and I don't think we can be disconnected from the world around us. The country needs to identify with the values of diversity and tolerance. That is undeniable. I really hope we make the right decision."

When asked about the remarks, Spain's first-choice goalkeeper Simón said that it was not Mbappe’s place to speak about politics and that he should focus on football.

"Kylian is someone who has a lot of influence in the world and in society," Simón said in a press conference ahead of Spain’s game against Italy on Thursday.

"In the end, it's a political topic. I think we sometimes have the tendency to give opinions too much on certain topics when I don't know if we should or not, I don't know if we should do these things.

"I'm here, a football player, I focus on football, the only thing I should be talking about here with you is sporting topics, and leave politics to other people and organisations."

