Leeds to meet with police to discuss costs

The police have already paid the Championship outfit over £1.2 million following an earlier court ruling, but Leeds are claiming they are still owed over £800,000 plus interest.

The dispute between the two parties centres around the different methods used to work out how much money should change hands.

A statement released by assistant chief constable Mark Milsom on Friday explained that the police were keen to meet with Leeds to discuss how to move forward with the situation.

"West Yorkshire Police has already repaid the club £1,238,816 following the original judgment," he said.

"The ruling today makes clear that the Force and the club should now work together to agree what, if anything, remains outstanding.

"We welcome the opportunity to now meet with the club, who have been refusing (on legal advice) to meet with us throughout the year pending the court hearing.

"We have recently met with [Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino] who has expressed his wish to resolve any disputes without constant recourse to lawyers and the courts.

"These meetings can now go ahead over the coming weeks and we hope to see a positive conclusion to this matter."