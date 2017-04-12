Leicester fans clash with police in Madrid

Leicester City supporters have been involved in clashes with Spanish police ahead of their team's Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

According to reports by the Europa Press agency and the BBC, eight Leicester fans were arrested on Tuesday due to incidents in Madrid's Plaza Mayor.

Before Wednesday's match, footage posted to Twitter that had been shot in the city centre location showed objects being thrown towards police by travelling supporters and smoke bombs being set off.

Fans could also be heard singing "F*** off you Spanish, Gibraltar is ours," in reference to the disputed status of the British Overseas Territory, the sovereignty of which has recently come under the spotlight as the UK prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union.

A video published on the website of Spanish newspaper El Pais also showed fans antagonising police, with drinks and smoke bombs again thrown, along with footage of officers using batons and men in Leicester shirts with bloodied heads.

Atletico and Leicester's match will kick off at the Vicente Calderon at 20:45 local time.