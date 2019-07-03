Lennon is a happy camper as focus turns to Champions League qualifier

Neil Lennon declared himself pleased with Celtic’s pre-season training camp as he turned his attention to their first Champions League qualifier.

The Hoops concluded their 10-day trip to Austria and Switzerland with a goalless draw with St Gallen on Tuesday night, leaving them unbeaten in three pre-season friendlies.

The Parkhead squad travel back to Glasgow on Wednesday to start focusing on the first leg of the Champions League first-round qualifier against FK Sarajevo in Bosnia next week.

Lennon was happy with what his squad and staff showed him during the time away, even if the hamstring injury picked up by Vakoun Issouf Bayo is a concern.

“It’s been a very successful trip,” the Celtic boss told the club’s official website.

“We’ve got a lot of good work in over the last 10 days and we’re pretty much injury-free, although we’ll need to check out how Bayo’s going to be after the second game.

“I’m really pleased with the condition the boys are in and I’ve been really pleased with the performances as well.

“I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about the attitude of the players and the backroom staff.

“Everyone involved in this trip has worked very hard.

“Even last night with the boys who played 90 minutes, they had to work really, really hard towards the end with us being down to 10 men (Jozo Simunovic was sent off).

“The preparation we’ve done is the best we could have hoped for.

“In terms of fitness levels in a short space of time, I think they look good.

“We’ll see how they settle now once we come back to Glasgow and get some more technical work into them.

“This week’s going to be important but it will be good because they’ve had a couple of games now and are more up to speed with my side of things.”