Liverpool receive major Champions League boost as star man ruled out for the season

Ruben van Bommel suffers an ACL injury during PSV's game against AFC Ajax

Liverpool's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League Round of 16 have received a boost.

The Reds were victorious in their opening match of this season's league phase, defeating LaLiga club Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield last week.

Last season, Liverpool finished top of the 36-team standings after eight matches and the hope is Arne Slot's side can secure a spot in the top eight again.

Liverpool's Champions League opponents PSV suffer major injury

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

This would allow Liverpool to reduce the number of games they play in the competition this season, as the league phase's top eight automatically progress to the Round of 16.

Teams finishing between 9th and 24th contest a two-legged, Round of 32 knockout tie against other teams who end their league phase campaign in the same bracket.

Ruben van Bommel suffers an ACL injury during PSV's game against AFC Ajax (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSV's star man at the beginning of 2025/26 has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury, ruling him out for the rest of this season.

Ruben van Bommel, son of former Netherlands international and World Cup finalist Mark, has scored four goals in eight matches so far this term.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 21-year-old left-winger joined the Dutch champions this summer from AZ Alkmaar and had hit the ground running before picking up the major injury.

As a consequence, Van Bommel will not feature against Liverpool on November 26, 2025 or versus Newcastle United on January 21, 2026.