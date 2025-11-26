How to watch Liverpool vs PSV: Live streams, TV details and preview for Champions League clash
Liverpool are in the midst of a slump having lost against Nottingham Forest over the weekend – here's how to watch Liverpool vs PSV online and on TV
Watch Liverpool vs PSV today as the Reds look to end their horrendous run of form, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Wednesday 26 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Free stream: RTE Player (Ireland)
Liverpool will be hoping European football can bring a change in form as they host Eredivisie outfit PSV this evening.
Arne Slot's side were humbled 3-0 by Nottingham Forest at the weekend and will be looking for a response on home soil.
PSV are 18th in the table ahead of the contest and have won just once so far in the UEFA Champions League this season.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs PSV online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Liverpool vs PSV for free?
Liverpool vs PSV is available to watch for free in Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to one game each round of fixtures.
TV viewers will find the game on RTÉ 2, while the free live stream for Liverpool vs PSV is on the RTÉ Player - no registration needed, just hit play on the website.
Geo-restrictions apply. Away from Ireland at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.
Watch Liverpool vs PSV from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Liverpool vs PSV. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
How to watch Liverpool vs PSV in the UK
Liverpool vs PSV at Anfield will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.
Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.
Watch Liverpool vs PSV in the US
Liverpool vs PSV will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ via the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.
Get Paramount+ for just $2.99/month for 2 months
Paramount+ Essential is usually $7.99/month.
Paramount+ Premium is usually $12.99/month.
Get either for just $2.99 for two months, saving up to 77%!
How to watch Liverpool vs PSV in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs PSV live on Stan Sport.
Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Liverpool vs PSV: Preview
Despite wins over Real Madrid and Aston Villa to begin November, Liverpool have once again slumped to record back-to-back defeats as pressure continues to mount on manager Arne Slot.
Two 3-0 losses against Manchester City and then Nottingham Forest means last season's Premier League champions are now 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and concerns are beginning to creep in on Merseyside.
Summer signing Florian Wirtz is still yet to score for the club after his huge move from Bayer Leverkusen, and Alexander Isak is enjoying the same barren run in front of goal, having only found the net once for his new side.
Mohamed Salah is soon set to jet off on international duty with Egypt, and that will only come as further bad news for a side who simply cannot find the net as of late.
PSV come into this one unbeaten since September, posting one defeat in their last ten games in all competitions.
Guus Til's lonely goal was enough to beat NAC in the Dutch top flight at the weekend, as Eindhoven look to continue their imposing record on all fronts on Wednesday evening against the Merseysiders.
Ruben van Bommel and Alassane Plea both are set to miss out for the visitors, but apart from that, it's a clean bill of health for Peter Bosz's men.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Liverpool 3-1 PSV
The Reds have an almighty home record in Europe and we can't see that ending against PSV in midweek. We are back Slot and his side to get back to winning ways on Wednesday evening.
Can I still get tickets for Liverpool vs PSV?
