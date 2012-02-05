Leverkusen's Sam sidelined for Barca opener
By app
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Sidney Sam will be out for several weeks after tearing a muscle 12 minutes into his comeback on Saturday and will also miss the Champions League round of 16 clash against Barcelona, the club said on Sunday.
"The medical check revealed a tear of a muscle bundle that means Sam, who had just recovered, will be out for several weeks," Leverkusen said in a statement.
Sam had returned in the 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart as a 72nd-minute substitute after being injured during the winter training camp and missing the first two league games of the year for last season's runners-up Leverkusen.
The 2002 Champions League finalists take on holders Barcelona on February 14 before travelling to Spain for the second leg on March 7.
