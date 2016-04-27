Lewandowski: Maybe I will play in England or Spain

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted he could be tempted to play in the Premier League or La Liga.

The Poland international has spent the majority of his senior career in Germany, having signed for Borussia Dortmund from Lech Poznan in 2010 before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich in 2014.

His incredible strike rate - he has scored 63 goals in 95 appearances since joining Munich - has made him a transfer target for the game's biggest clubs.

But he will only leave for a club that can consistently compete for trophies in the same fashion that Bayern Munich do.

"Maybe I'll play in England or Spain one day," Lewandowski told France Football.

"But, if I committed to pursuing my career in Munich, it's because I considered it the ideal club at which to move up a level and to win more trophies.

"The fact that every season they reach at least the semi-finals of the Champions League impressed me.

"Apart from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, what other teams can brag about such consistency?

"I don't know what my future will look like but at the moment I'm very happy at Bayern."

However, Lewandowski said his idol growing up was Arsenal great Thierry Henry, suggesting he might be tempted to try and emulate the Frenchman's feats at the north London club as they look to re-establish themselves as genuine title contenders in England and in Europe.

"Thierry Henry has always been my idol, especially when he played for Arsenal. I watched a lot of his matches," he said.

Lewandowski might even be tempted to Manchester City to continue working with current coach Pep Guardiola, who will head to the Premier League at the end of the season.

"With him I have made much progress. After three months with him, I realised that I had already taken several steps," he said.