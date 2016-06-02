Lewandowski in no rush over Bayern renewal amid Real Madrid interest

Robert Lewandowski has insisted he is no rush to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich amid interest from Real Madrid.

The Poland international's agent, Cezary Kucharski, recently admitted they have held talks with the Champions League winners, fuelling speculation Lewandowski could be on the move ahead of next season.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge quickly stressed the 27-year-old is not for sale at any price and the Bavarians are keen to hold on to the prolific striker beyond the expiry date of his current deal in June 2019.

The Bundesliga champions have already sat down with their top scorer on more than one occasion to discuss a renewal, but talks have so far been fruitless.

Lewandowski remains calm about his future, though, and is adamant he has other priorities at this stage.

"There is no pressure [to agree a new deal]," the striker told Sport Bild when asked about a potential renewal.

"We have Euro 2016 coming up first. I have a lot of things on my mind. I am calm about it all."

Lewandowski joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014 and has since developed into a key figure at the Allianz Arena.

He scored 30 goals in 32 league appearances in 2015-16 to be crowned Bundesliga top scorer.