Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies

Robert Lewandowski will not feature for Poland in their upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Mexico.

The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 goals in his country's successful World Cup qualifying campaign, helping Adam Nawalka's side secure top spot in Group E.

However, as the squad begin their preparations for next year's tournament in Russia, they will have to do without their talismanic hero for Friday's fixture against Uruguay, as well as the clash with Mexico next Tuesday.

Lewandowski has been troubled by a left thigh problem of late, although he still played 90 minutes Bayern's 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.

However, rather than take any undue risks, the Polish Football Association has opted to rest the 29-year-old in the hope a break will allow the injury to completely heal.

Team-mate Michal Pazdan is also out of the game with Uruguay in Warsaw, although the Legia Warsaw defender could still be fit to face Mexico in Gdansk.