Lichtsteiner returns to face Sevilla
Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner was hospitalised with breathing problems last week but is ready to face Sevilla.
Stephan Lichtsteiner has returned to Juventus training ahead of their Champions League clash with Sevilla.
The Switzerland international was replaced by Giorgio Chiellini at half-time of Juve's 1-1 draw with Frosinone last Wednesday and was kept in hospital overnight as a result of "breathing difficulties".
Lichtsteiner sat out Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Napoli but he returned to full training on Monday ahead of the visit of Unai Emery's side in this week's second group-stage fixture.
The news follows Sami Khedira's announcement that he is approaching full fitness following a thigh problem, which has kept him sidelined since August.
"I'm happy to return to the disposal of the team and to help my team-mates, because we're Juventus and we never give up," Khedira wrote on his official Facebook page.
Juventus won their opening group game against Manchester City 2-1, while Sevilla beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.