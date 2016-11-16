Lichtsteiner vows to fight for Juventus place

Stephan Lichtsteiner has vowed to fight for his place at Juventus amid speculation he could be on the move in the January transfer window.

The Switzerland international was expected to leave the Serie A champions ahead of this season following the arrival of Dani Alves from Barcelona, with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs interested in signing him, but he eventually opted to stay in Turin.

The 32-year-old is once more being linked with a move away from Juventus but, with his contract due to expire in June 2017, he insists he is not thinking about a transfer at this stage.

"I am focused on doing well with Juventus and on winning a sixth Serie A title in a row," Lichtsteiner told RSI.

"It would be a failure if we do not win it. It is not easy to enjoy successes at Juventus, because we are always thinking about the next one right away. I am happy with what I have achieved at Juventus so far. I have won 10 trophies in five years.

"I am only thinking about winning the Scudetto again, and the Coppa Italia and Champions League. I hope to return to our Champions League squad after the winter break.

"I am taking things one day at a time. My relationship with Juventus is clear."

Lichtsteiner has made six appearances for Juventus in 2016-17, scoring once in the process.