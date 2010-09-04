Liechenstein coach pours praise on Spain

Zauff appeared to revel in every minute of the world champion's 4-0 victory as he heaped glowing praise on the visitors after the match.

"Spain were unbelievably strong today and it was good for us and the public," he told reporters. "I don't see how a team can play any better than they did.

"My players said they, with the way Spain played today, they couldn't get near enough to even foul them.

"When we thought we'd won the ball, we lost it again, it seemed we had two or three fewer players than they did.

"They pass the ball with great speed and incredible precision, it's an imitable style.

"I'm happy with the result we have obtained. It's great that the world champions came here and played, it's great that they brought their strongest team

"The defence has been the outstanding point, they gave their best to get this result.

"It's a shame that two of the goals we gave away were presents but we could have conceded more, we were playing a super team and we didn't play badly," added Zaugg whose side, ranked 141 in the world, are winless in nearly three years.

Spain, on the other hand, were distinctly downbeat as they prepared to travel to Argentina for a friendly in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

"Sometimes, these supposedly easy games can be less comfortable than the other ones," said coach Vicente del Bosque.

