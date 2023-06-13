'LIES... I will stay at PSG next season': Kylian Mbappe hits back at claims surrounding his future

Kylian Mbappe has forcibly responded to claims that he will leave PSG this summer, after reports emerged suggesting he told the club he will not trigger the option to extend his contract until 2025.

With his current deal set to expire next summer, L'Equipe reported that Mbappe sent a letter to PSG informing the club he won't take up the option of an extra year. He will, therefore, be available to move for free next summer, and start speaking to clubs as early as January over a potential move.

PSG are reportedly happy to sell the Frenchman this summer in order to not lose him for nothing in 2024, though Mbappe himself is adamant he will still be playing his football in French capital for the 2023/24 campaign.

In response to Le Parisien on Twitter, which suggested Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid this summer, the 24-year-old tweeted: "LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

Mbappe also sent a statement to news outlet AFP on Tuesday, suggesting that at the signing of his bumper contract with PSG in 2022, he informed the club he wouldn't be exercising the option of an extra year.

The statement read: "After having publicly declared in recent weeks that he will be a Parisian next season, Kylian Mbappe did not ask for his departure this summer, but merely confirmed to the club that he was not activating his additional year.

"The management of the club in charge of its extension (signed on May 21 2022) was informed of its decision on July 15 2022 and the sole purpose of the email was to confirm what had already been orally clarified previously.

"Mbappe and his entourage claim they have not discussed this point with the club again during the year, except 15 days ago to announce the sending of the letter. Nor has any possible new extension been mentioned.

"Finally, Mbappe and his entourage regret that the receipt of this letter has been transmitted to the media and that these exchanges are made public with the sole aim of damaging his image and the smooth running of conversations with the club."