Liga MX Preview: Queretaro aim to kick on

Ignacio Ambriz's Queretaro side won 2-0 at Tigres UANL to end a five-game losing streak in the Mexican top flight and could have some more joy against Tijuana, who have not won away from home in 13 games in all competitions.

That run has included just four draws, so Queretaro should have plenty of confidence they can notch consecutive victories.

Brazilian midfielder Willian will be the key man for Ambriz, as the 27-year-old is Queretaro's leading scorer so far this season with four goals, including three in the club's last three Liga MX fixtures.

Willian scored the opening goal versus Tigres, while Christian Bermudez slotted the second.

Tijuana defeated Puebla 3-1 last week to move up to ninth position in the table with 17 points, while Queretaro (13 points) sit 15th.

League leaders Cruz Azul will look to bounce back from a scoreless draw at Leon last week when they host Atlas on Saturday.

The draw against Leon saw Cruz Azul register just their fourth point in three domestic matches; a stuttering streak for the capital club, who won eight games in a row earlier in the Clausura campaign.

Cruz Azul top the table with 29 points, four ahead of second-placed Toluca, who face Tigres.

Toluca failed to make inroads on Cruz Azul last week after suffering a 2-1 loss to Atlante but should be confident ahead of their clash with Tigres.

Since March 2005, Toluca have only lost once to the San Nicolas-based University club.

Third-placed Pachuca (20 points) will be favourites to win when they travel to bottom club Veracruz, while second-last Puebla will host Leon.

On Sunday, Guadalajara will host arch-rivals America in El Super Clasico; arguably the biggest game in Mexican club football.

The two teams will enter the match on 17 points each with America (seventh) ahead of Guadalajara (eighth) on goal difference.

America have not won in three games in all competitions, while Guadalajara have not lost in the same period.

In other fixtures, Atlante will travel to Monterrey, while Chiapas will host Morelia and Santos Laguna are set to face Pumas UNAM.