Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Lorient

Ibrahimovic scored a double in PSG's 3-2 defeat at Bordeaux last Sunday, but stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the aftermath of the game.

The Sweden international appeared to take aim at referee Lionel Jaffredo, ranting as he walked through the mixed zone: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country.

"Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

Ibrahimovic later apologised but could receive a lengthy ban for his comments at a disciplinary hearing which was scheduled for Thursday.

The absence of the former Barcelona, Milan and Inter man would be a significant blow to PSG in a game in which they can ill afford to drop points as the race for the title enters the final stretch.

Defeat at the Stade Chaban-Delmas was not too costly for Laurent Blanc's men as their rivals at the top of the table - Lyon and Marseille - played out a 0-0 draw at the Stade Velodrome.

And PSG will be keen to put the pressure on Lyon ahead of their clash with Nice on Saturday by leapfrogging Hubert Fournier's men into top spot against a Lorient team not quite safe from relegation.

PSG are undefeated in the last six meetings between the two teams and should be confident of extending that run despite Lorient's 2-1 victory over Caen last time out, which moved the Brittany club five points clear of the drop zone.

However Raphael Guerreiro, goalscorer in that success, is unavailable for the visitors because of a thigh injury.

The Portuguese - who predominantly plays as a left-back but has been used in midfield by coach Sylvain Ripoll - joins Raffadine Abdullah (hamstring), Valentin Lavigne (hip), Mathias Autret and Mathieu Coutadeur (both groin) on the sidelines.

PSG are without the services of central defender David Luiz because of a muscular injury picked up at Bordeaux, while Yohan Cabaye is also out after a knee problem sustained in the same game.

Defenders Marquinhos and Serge Aurier are both out with thigh injuries, while Lucas Moura (groin) is "making good progress rapidly" and is back in training with the group, according to Blanc.

With a frustrated Ibrahimovic perhaps set to watch on from the stands, the pressure could be on Edinson Cavani to deliver in his absence and ensure PSG do not get cut adrift in their quest to win the league for a third straight season.