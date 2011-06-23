Lindegaard sets sights on number one jersey

The 27-year-old is looking forward to United’s upcoming pre-season tour of the USA and is desperate to make the most of the Dutchman’s absence and stake a claim for the vacant goalkeeper’s jersey.

“In the USA, it’s going to be especially important for the goalkeepers to play well because Edwin’s retired and the rest of us are fighting for that jersey,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m looking forward to it very much.”

The Danish international, who signed for the club in November but is yet to make his Premier League debut, is relishing the opportunity to compete with the likes of Tomasz Kuszczak and Ben Amos and the chance to play on a big stage in America.

“I’ve been to Florida twice for training camps with other sides but we didn’t play many games in America, certainly not big ones in sell-out stadiums. That’s going to be a great experience,” he said.

“Also, I know we’ll do a lot of promotional work in America as well and we’ll get to meet the fans. That’s only natural because we’re the biggest club in the world and America is a huge market."

The 6ft 4 in stopper, whose only previous first team experience has been in Scandinavia, performed well in the FA Cup last season and appears to be gradually settling into life with the Premier League champions.

“I’m enjoying my time in Manchester very much ­more and more with each day that passes, actually. I’m a happy human being at the moment and that’s what life is all about,” he said.

“When you come from a small side in Norway you can’t prepare yourself for how big Manchester United is. But, on the other hand, it has the same mechanisms as any other club, people talk about the same things, they interact in the same way. There’s nothing different in that respect, ­it’s just that this club is a million times bigger.”

The Dane may well face stiffer competition for a first team place, though, with the Red Devils widely expected to complete a deal for 20-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea following the conclusion of the European Under-21 Championship.

By Tim Groves