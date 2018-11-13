Lindelof rues international break for Man Utd

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof believes the international break has not come at an ideal time for his club.

Following Sunday's 3-1 loss in the derby against Manchester City, the Swedish international believes the break denies United a chance to immediately atone.

"Right now the break has come at the wrong time," Lindelof said. "I feel like in the past couple of weeks we've got some good results and we've been playing better, so we're sad of course for the loss.

"But we know that we can do some good things and I can just speak for myself, but I want to play more games now."

Anthony Martial's penalty gave United a lifeline after City went up 2-0 three minutes out of the interval, but a masterful 44-pass move to set up Ilkay Gundogan's sealer highlighted the difference between the two sides.

According to the United defender, his side immediately ceded control of the game to the reigning Premier League champions.

"I think we started the game, the first fifteen minutes, quite badly," Lindelof said. "They had a lot of possession and we didn't do so much, but after their goal we started to play a little bit and we made it harder for them.

"After we scored our first goal we could have been a bit more aggressive and tried a little bit more but we lost and we're sad about that.

"We had quite a lot of possession but we didn't really come in behind their defensive line into the final third of the pitch."