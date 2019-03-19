David Beckham's Inter Miami eye audacious move for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

David Beckham has hinted that he may try and bring Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Miami.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder is currently the part-owner and president of the Florida-based side, who will make their MLS debut in 2020.

Inspired by Beckham’s transfer to LA Galaxy in 2007, several European stars have moved to the United States towards the end of their careers in recent years.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger are among the high-profile names currently plying their trade in MLS, and Beckham has not ruled out the prospect of attempting to sign Messi or Ronaldo in the future.

“Everyone has their wish list, everyone does, but if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don’t see it ending for them,” the former England captain said.

Ronaldo, whose hat-trick against Atletico Madrid helped Juventus into the quarter-finals of the Champions League last week, is 34 years old and under contract in Turin until 2022.

Messi, 31, is tied down at Barcelona for another two years, but Beckham hasn’t given up hope of persuading at least one of the superstars to join his project in Miami.

