'I rejected Manchester United': Portugal superstar reveals he turned down Red Devils move – because it wasn’t ‘the right time’

Manchester United is so often the dream move for many players – but not everyone.

Former Barcelona star Deco has revealed how he snubbed their advances to sign him, claiming it simply wasn't 'the right time'. The former Porto midfielder enjoyed four successful years at the Nou Camp from 2004-2008, winning two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League crown in 2006.

But it was Sir Alex Ferguson who attempted to lure the Portuguese playmaker to Old Trafford, as he later reflected in an interview with FourFourTwo.

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign Deco (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The main offers were from Chelsea and Bayern Munich," began the now 46-year-old. "I knew about Chelsea’s interest – my agent spoke about it – and there was an enquiry from Manchester United, but it wasn’t the right time for me.

"I was determined to go to Barcelona. Porto’s president was very honest with me: even though there were better offers for Porto, he let me go to Barça."

Born and raised in the Brazilian principality of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Deco admitted he also wanted to play for Barcelona and was fulfilling a lifelong dream by turning out for the Catalan giants.

"Barcelona were the club I dreamed of playing for when I was little," he added. "I watched a lot of their games in the ’90s, so when I got the chance to play for them, I couldn’t have been happier.

Former Barcelona star Deco shunned Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had the chance to move to Barcelona when Porto won the UEFA Cup in 2003, but Porto didn’t let me go – I had to wait another year. That was the year Porto won the Champions League! Porto’s president, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, deserves a lot of praise. He really believed we could achieve great things, so he worked hard to keep big players in the squad, and it’s not easy for Porto to hold on to those names.



"To tell you the truth, I was a bit upset when the move didn’t happen in 2003. I didn’t take it very well – it took me a few months to accept the situation. But then I realised there was no point in getting upset, because that way I wouldn’t be able to play well and I’d be the one to lose out.

"So I got back to being happy and playing well, and after winning the Champions League, I fulfilled my dream of going to Barcelona. I can’t deny now that it was good to have stayed a year longer!"

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho in new low during Borussia Dortmund loan

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has warned his side's young stars to keep their feet on the ground.

And the Red Devils have unveiled a stunning range of kit in collaboration with iconic Manchester band the Stone Roses.