Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report

By Alasdair Mackenzie
published

Lionel Messi is no longer interested in signing an extension with PSG and could be available as a free agent this summer.

Lionel Messi celebrates after their sides third goal by Julian Alvarez of Argentina (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
(Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has changed his mind about signing a new deal with PSG, say reports, casting fresh doubt over the future of the Argentina star.

Messi inspired his country to their first World Cup title since 1986 last month, winning the Golden Ball after a string of decisive performances.

After the tournament, reports suggested (opens in new tab) that PSG and Messi were set to extend their relationship beyond the end of this season, when his current deal expires.

Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with the adidas Golden Ball trophy at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Lionel Messi isn't just a world champion but a man very much in demand (Image credit: Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

However, journalist Gerard Romero (opens in new tab) claims that the situation has now changed and Messi no longer intends to sign a new contract in Paris.

As things stand, the 35-year-old looks likelier to be a free agent than a PSG player come July.

Messi has previously been linked with a move to Major League Soccer and AS (opens in new tab) reports that the contract situation has re-opened the door to that possibility.

Inter Miami and New York City FC are the two clubs that have shown interest, but there has also been speculation that Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabian league. (opens in new tab)

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al-Nassr on his debut in the Saudi Pro league.

Could Ronaldo and Messi resume their rivalry in Saudi Arabia? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Messi has been in terrific form for PSG this season, providing 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 matches in all competitions.

The former Barcelona great has helped the capital club go three points clear of Lens on top of the Ligue 1 table, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Rennes in their last league outing.

Messi is valued at around €50 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

More Lionel Messi stories

Brazil legend Ronaldo has congratulated Messi after winning the World Cup – but some believe Argentina's third goal shouldn't have been given.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, has stated that he wishes Diego Maradona were alive to see the World Cup triumph and that Messi has a place in the 2026 World Cup squad, should he want it. 

