Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report

Lionel Messi has changed his mind about signing a new deal with PSG, say reports, casting fresh doubt over the future of the Argentina star.

Messi inspired his country to their first World Cup title since 1986 last month, winning the Golden Ball after a string of decisive performances.

After the tournament, reports suggested (opens in new tab) that PSG and Messi were set to extend their relationship beyond the end of this season, when his current deal expires.

However, journalist Gerard Romero (opens in new tab) claims that the situation has now changed and Messi no longer intends to sign a new contract in Paris.

As things stand, the 35-year-old looks likelier to be a free agent than a PSG player come July.

Messi has previously been linked with a move to Major League Soccer and AS (opens in new tab) reports that the contract situation has re-opened the door to that possibility.

Inter Miami and New York City FC are the two clubs that have shown interest, but there has also been speculation that Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabian league. (opens in new tab)

Messi has been in terrific form for PSG this season, providing 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 matches in all competitions.

The former Barcelona great has helped the capital club go three points clear of Lens on top of the Ligue 1 table, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Rennes in their last league outing.

Messi is valued at around €50 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

