Report: Lionel Messi makes huge u-turn over his future
Lionel Messi has made a big u-turn and changed his mind over the Inter Miami deal that he had on the table, according to reports
Lionel Messi has apparently made a huge decision about his future and a u-turn on what he had planned.
The 35-year-old has now won everything in the game, having lifted the World Cup at the weekend, capping the trophy off with the Golden Ball to boot. With talk of him slowing down and declining with age, Messi has more than answered critics, putting in magical displays in Qatar to lead Argentina to glory.
While his long-time parallel Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be struggling to find a new club at 37, the Flea has no such worries.
After previously being the verge of agreeing a deal (opens in new tab) that would see him leave Europe for Major League Soccer, Messi has reneged on the ambition, at least for now.
That's according to Le Parisien (opens in new tab), who say that the Argentina captain is set to remain in Paris for another season with PSG.
Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 on a free transfer in a dramatic transfer window in which it looked certain that he would extend his contract at Barcelona. Originally signing a two-year deal, some say he has failed to live up to the exceptional heights achieved in Catalonia – despite winning the Ballon d'Or last year.
David Beckham's Miami-based franchise have offered Messi an exit route from the European game but with the World Cup showing that the attacker can roll back the clock, perhaps he has been otherwise convinced to remain at the top level a little longer.
Messi is valued at around €50 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Lionel Messi stories
Brazil legend Ronaldo has congratulated Messi after winning the World Cup – but some believe Argentina's third goal shouldn't have been given.
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, has stated that he wishes Diego Maradona were alive to see the World Cup triumph and that Messi has a place in the 2026 World Cup squad, should he want it.
