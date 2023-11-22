WATCH: Insane violence erupts after Lionel Messi's Argentina secure historic result against arch-rivals Brazil

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 away from home to take a step closer to the 2026 World Cup – but the match was marred by violence ahead of kickoff between fans.

Baton-wielding police officers were deployed to ease tensions between fans in the Maracana, as nasty images emerged before the game began. Lionel Messi and co. simply watched on helplessly, as fans looked to be seriously injured in the brawl.

"Great victory in the Maracana although it will be marked by the repression of the Argentinians once again in Brazil," Messi stated on Instagram after the win. "This can't be tolerated it's insane and it needs to end now!"

The 1-0 result is the first time that the Selecao have ever lost at home in qualification for the World Cup, with the controversy continuing onto the pitch.

Newcastle United star Joelinton was given what looked to be a harsh red card for a shove, leaving Fernando Diniz's side down to 10 men. The midfielder was visibly being held by Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, using his forearm to push the opponent away from him following the tussle. Many on social media were quick to comment on the decision.

"If anything Joelinton deserves an award for having to deal with this, not a red card," one claimed of De Paul's arm pulling of the Magpies man.

Former Manchester City man Nicolas Otamendi headed the winning goal from a corner, while Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick made his senior debut, becoming the youngest player to secure a senior call-up to Brazil since Ronaldo in 1994.

The loss is the third in a row for the five-time World Cup winners, who are ongoing a transition of sorts under interim coach Diniz. Also managing Fluminese, the 49-year-old – who was named among FFT's best club managers in the world earlier this year – is recalibrating the national team to play a more South American style of play, moving away from European structure on the ball and coaching so-called "Relationism" to his players.

