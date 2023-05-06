Lionel Messi left out of PSG squad for Troyes game despite apology for Saudi Arabia trip

Lionel Messi has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face Troyes in Ligue 1 on Sunday, despite apologising to his team-mates for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

Messi was hit with a two-week suspension by the Parisian club, according to both RMC Sport and L'Équipe, after his trip to Saudi Arabia to meet with one of his sponsors meant he missed training with the Ligue 1 leaders.

The former Barcelona forward, who is set to leave PSG this summer after two seasons at the Parc des Princes, shared a sponsored post on his Instagram last weekend in which he praised Saudi Arabia's green landscapes.

PSG lost to Lorient last Sunday and Messi travelled to Saudi Arabia later that night, which caused him to miss a training session with the club the following day.

Messi took to social media on Friday to apologise publicly to the club and also to his team-mates.

"I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously cancelled and I couldn't go.

"Once again, I apologise for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug."

📄🆗 The squad to face Troyes on Sunday.

For now at least, it appears to have made no difference, with Messi not part of the PSG squad for Sunday's game against Troyes.

PSG are just five points clear of second-placed Marseille with five rounds remaining in Ligue 1.