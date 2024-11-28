Lionel Messi's Inter Miami shirt is now 40% off in Black Friday sales - and the price just keeps dropping
One of the most iconic football jerseys currently on the planet is going for a huge discount this Black Friday week...
Lionel Messi won't be lifting the MLS Cup this year, but the legendary Argentine has been in great form throughout 2024.
Messi and Inter Miami have proved a match made in heaven since he made the move to Florida in 2023. Naturally, for a club part-owned by David Beckham, Miami's kits are beautifully designed, with the 'Messi 10' jersey already gaining iconic status.
Lionel Messi has showed no signs of slowing down since moving to Miami. And neither has the clamour for shirts featuring the Argentine's name on the back. Arguably, the pick of the bunch is the 2024 away jersey complete with 'Messi 10' lettering.
If you prefer the home jersey in 'easy pink', that is also available at a discounted rate. Both badges and logos have been positioned centrally to complete what is an eye-catching look.
Not sure what to get your football-mad nephew or niece for Christmas? You can't go wrong with this. They'll be running around the garden pretending to be Messi in no time.
Demand has naturally gone through the roof - something FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach highlighted earlier this year when discovering only XXXL shirts were available at Inter Miami home games. At any UK airport these days you'll see plenty of youngsters wearing the Messi-Miami jersey, it is becoming the football shirt to wear.
Thankfully, there are still a few places where official clubs shirts are available during Cyber Week. The slick, stylish, black away kit trimmed with Miami's trademark pink is part of a major Black Friday sale, with the price cut twice in just a few days. Originally retailing at £90, the shirt then reduced to £63.
Now the price has been slashed again, meaning you can now secure a Inter Miami 2024 shirt for just £54 - of course complete with 'Messi 10' on the back. The kids version is even cheaper, currently priced at £52.
If you're keen on taking advantage of even more of the best Black Friday deals, be sure to check out the best Adidas Black Friday deals.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.