Litex match abandoned after blackout

Referee Ivaylo Stoyanov abandoned the match after the lights at the Black Sea port stadium went out 15 minutes into the game with the scores level at 0-0.

"We waited for several minutes after the floodlight failure but I decided to blow the final whistle after the home team's official informed me that it would take a longer time to fix the problem," Stoyanov told local media.

The re-match should take place within the next 24 hours according to the Bulgarian league's regulations.

Unbeaten Litex top the standings with 53 points from 21 games, followed by Levski Sofia on 45. Chernomorets are eighth with 29 points.