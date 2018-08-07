Liverpool 3 Torino 1: Firmino, Wijnaldum and Sturridge on target for Reds
Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum and Daniel Sturridge were on target for Liverpool after Fabinho missed a penalty against Torino.
Liverpool concluded an impressive pre-season by cruising to a 3-1 win over Torino on Tuesday.
The performance seldom hit the emphatic heights of Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Napoli and suffered something of a false start when new signing Fabinho swiped a penalty wide after Gleison Bremer tripped Sadio Mane.
It mattered little as Roberto Firmino opened the scoring with a deflected effort in the 21st minute after Mohamed Salah slalomed across the field.
Firmino turned provider, sliding a pass through for Georginio Wijnaldum to slam home but Andrea Belotti headed the visitors back into the contest after the half hour.
There had been wholesale changes – including Loris Karius replacing Alisson on the latter's maiden Anfield appearance – and two substitutes combined to make sure of victory.
Xherdan Shaqiri brought down a raking ball and exchanged possession with Nathaniel Clyne before floating in a cross for Daniel Sturridge to nod in.
Jurgen Klopp's men begin their Premier League campaign against West Ham on Sunday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.