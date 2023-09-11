Liverpool & Manchester City tracking West Ham star ahead of possible January move
The Reds could be set to face competition from the Premier League champions as they seek to strengthen in the winter
Liverpool could face competition from Manchester City in January for the signing of West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd.
Both clubs are understood to be monitoring the Moroccan centre-back, who joined the Hammers from Rennes in a £30 million transfer last summer.
Aguerd was injured in pre-season last year, but impressed in the second half of the campaign and has looked good again this term.
The Moroccan, who is a left-footed centre-back, scored and was later sent off for a rash challenge in the recent win over Chelsea.
Having reshaped their midfield this summer, Liverpool will turn their attentions to improving their back line and according to The Sun, manager Jurgen Klopp could target Aguerd.
City's need for defensive reinforcements is less great, but the champions are also understood to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, who has three goals in 33 appearances for West Ham.
Aguerd has won 30 caps for Morocco and has scored one goal. He was part of the Morocco squad which made history by reaching the World Cup semi-finals last December, although he missed their last two games through injury.
At the weekend, he and his international team-mates donated blood to help those affected by the earthquake in his homeland.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
