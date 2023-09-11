Liverpool & Manchester City tracking West Ham star ahead of possible January move

Liverpool could face competition from Manchester City in January for the signing of West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd.

Both clubs are understood to be monitoring the Moroccan centre-back, who joined the Hammers from Rennes in a £30 million transfer last summer.

Aguerd was injured in pre-season last year, but impressed in the second half of the campaign and has looked good again this term.

The Moroccan, who is a left-footed centre-back, scored and was later sent off for a rash challenge in the recent win over Chelsea.

Having reshaped their midfield this summer, Liverpool will turn their attentions to improving their back line and according to The Sun, manager Jurgen Klopp could target Aguerd.

City's need for defensive reinforcements is less great, but the champions are also understood to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, who has three goals in 33 appearances for West Ham.

Aguerd has won 30 caps for Morocco and has scored one goal. He was part of the Morocco squad which made history by reaching the World Cup semi-finals last December, although he missed their last two games through injury.

At the weekend, he and his international team-mates donated blood to help those affected by the earthquake in his homeland.

More Premier League transfer news

Despite missing out on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in a big-money move this summer, Saudi Arabia are set to keep pushing to sign the Egyptian forward.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho could be on his way out of Manchester United in January following his public disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag last weekend.

And Tottenham are reportedly close to signing a highly rated young Croatian centre-back, beating five other clubs to the Hajduk Split defender.