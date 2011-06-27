Liverpool and Newcastle target Sissoko

The 21-year-old has previously expressed an interest in leaving the French side, who have admitted they would be willing to allow the midfielder to leave should any club meet the £13 million asking price.

However, Liverpool and Newcastle are expected to face stiff competition from former European champions Inter Milan and seven-time Ligue 1 winners Lyon.

And the players’ representative, Bacary Sanogo, believes the race for his client's signature is developing into a four-way battle.

“The link with Lyon is serious, but it is not the only one,” Sanogo said in the Liverpool Echo.

“There are also negotiations with Liverpool, Newcastle and Inter. Things should seriously move next week.

“His priority is a club with a major sporting project.”

Sissoko may be brought in by Liverpool to replace Raul Meireles, who is rumoured to be seeking a move away from Anfield this summer.

