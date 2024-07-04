'Arne Slot can do something Jurgen Klopp never did': Liverpool told they have opportunity to become MORE successful under new manager

Arne Slot has the difficult task of replacing fan-favourite Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with the incoming Dutch manager set for an inevitably turbulent first few months in charge.

For former Liverpool goalkeeper David James, though, replacing Klopp represents a great opportunity for Slot. After all, while the German boss is rightly revered at Anfield for delivering the club trophies, he arguably could have won even more, with a number of near misses.

One Premier League trophy in nine years doesn't exactly tell the full story of Klopp's tenure at Anfield, not least because they managed to regularly challenge Manchester City and also win the Champions League, but Slot has the potential to usurp his predecessor much quicker than Liverpool fans are anticipating.

VIDEO: Why Liverpool Wanted Arne Slot So Badly

“There are big shoes to fill, yes," David James admits to FourFourTwo. "But Manchester City have won four titles in a row – they’ve been the dominant force – so Slot has an opportunity to do something that Jurgen didn’t do.

"Look at Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid: when he went back there, he had to continue success for Real Madrid, rather than put them in a better position. After one league title in 34 seasons, there’s an opportunity for Slot to put a stamp on the club that even Jurgen was unable to do, by winning two Premier Leagues – not that it will be easy.

"Last season, it seemed that some injuries Liverpool suffered were ‘avoidable’ – muscle injuries. If he can keep the squad fit, then quality-wise they haven’t got a problem.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slot has already started at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

James believes that Slot will have been on Liverpool's radar for an extended period of time.

“This is someone they will have had their eye on for a number of years," James adds. "He would need to have the right personality traits, and it seems his personality is exactly what Liverpool will need.

"He’s a different character to Jurgen, but he should galvanise the players – everything suggests he’s a very decent bloke, so I don’t think there’ll be any rubbing people up the wrong way.

"Happy players produce happy football. There’s a lot of experience in this Liverpool squad, and a lot of intelligent players who can take on board what Arne wants and try to better themselves."

Slot has the unenviable task of replacing Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Liverpool and Arne Slot stories

Michael Owen exclusive: 'Liverpool need to be challenging at the top in Arne Slot’s first season – but fans will be supportive of him'

‘The new rivalry in European football came because of Jurgen – for everyone who loves football it was fantastic to watch him and Guardiola,’ Arne Slot reveals Klopp's advice in first Liverpool interview

What it was like inside Anfield for Jurgen Klopp’s emotional farewell