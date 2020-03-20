Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all enquired about Eduardo Camavinga - report

Camavinga has taken Ligue 1 by storm this season and his impressive displays are said to be earning him interest from the biggest clubs in football.

The 17-year-old has already played 25 matches in the French top-flight this season and is believed to have a maturity beyond his years.

According to Sport, European heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool have all enquired about the young midfielder.

The report claims that Barcelona are searching for a midfielder with presence, not too dissimilar to former player Yaya Toure.

Las Blaugranas are said to want a player that imposes physically whilst also helping with the fluidity of their posession-based playing style.

However, it's reported that the Catalan giants are wary of Rennes' valuation of their prized asset and won't be made to pay over the odds.

It's thought that Camavinga could end up costing approximately €50m (£45m), which is likely not feasible for Barcelona who have other priorities in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are believed to see Camavinga as a potential apprentice, and eventual successor, for Casemiro.

Los Blancos feel the Brazilian has suffered from being over-relied upon this season and Zinedine Zidane and his staff are keen to reinforce the position.

Liverpool are expected to capitalise on their recent success by making a few additions this summer as they look to refresh their star-studded squad.

Due to their relative inactivity in the past couple of transfer windows, the Reds are predicted to be one of the big spenders.

Therefore, it is unlikely that they will be afraid of a bidding war breaking out for Camavinga and could have an advantage over their rival suitors in that regard.

Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to hold an interest in the player, but it is unclear as to whether they have made contact.

READ MORE...

Best football books of the past year to keep you busy during isolation

If the Premier League season finishes late, how will next season work?