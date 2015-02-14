Liverpool chairman confident of Sterling deal

The 20-year-old England international is out of contract at the end of next season, with talks between the club and his representatives yet to be finalised.

However, Werner remains upbeat that an agreement will be reached to keep one of the club's most prized assets.

"All I can say is that I'm hopeful that we'll conclude a deal," Werner told the Liverpool Echo.

"Obviously it's important for us. He's an exceptional player.

"[Manager] Brendan [Rodgers] and [chief executive] Ian Ayre are quite involved and Brendan is talking to Raheem about this and I hope and expect a very positive outcome that is good for Raheem - and good for the club.

"I would say that I’m confident that we will reach an agreement that works for all parties."