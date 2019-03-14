The remarkable stat that sets Liverpool apart from Europe’s elite in the Champions League
Liverpool’s win over Bayern Munich this week continued their remarkable record of results away from home in the Champions League – as noted by one eagle-eyed Twitter user
Jurgen Klopp’s side needed to get a result in the last 16 second leg after drawing the first leg 0-0, and booked a quarter-final spot with their 3-1 victory at the Allianz Arena.
Research from Gracenote's Simon Gleave – via the excellent @BassTunedToRed – has shown that the Anfield club are the only team to have played more than 10 knockout away matches in the competition with a win rate of more than a third.
In fact, Liverpool have triumphed in a remarkable 47% of their games on the road, winning eight of 17, drawing four and losing just five.
On their run to the final last season, the Reds defeated Porto 5-0 in Portugal and beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad before falling to a 4-2 defeat against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, a result that was nevertheless enough to see them progress to the final on aggregate.
Liverpool will discover their quarter-final opponents at a UEFA draw in Nyon on Friday at 11am UK time.
(Nicked from @BassTunedToRed but made historically complete).#lfc#ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/YZIXyXnJH6— Simon Gleave (@SimonGleave) March 14, 2019
