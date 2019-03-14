The remarkable stat that sets Liverpool apart from Europe’s elite in the Champions League

Jurgen Klopp’s side needed to get a result in the last 16 second leg after drawing the first leg 0-0, and booked a quarter-final spot with their 3-1 victory at the Allianz Arena.

Research from Gracenote's Simon Gleave – via the excellent @BassTunedToRed – has shown that the Anfield club are the only team to have played more than 10 knockout away matches in the competition with a win rate of more than a third.

In fact, Liverpool have triumphed in a remarkable 47% of their games on the road, winning eight of 17, drawing four and losing just five.

RANKED! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

On their run to the final last season, the Reds defeated Porto 5-0 in Portugal and beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad before falling to a 4-2 defeat against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, a result that was nevertheless enough to see them progress to the final on aggregate.

Liverpool will discover their quarter-final opponents at a UEFA draw in Nyon on Friday at 11am UK time.