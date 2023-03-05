Liverpool closing in on fourth place after incredible 7-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool stormed to an incredible 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Erik ten Hag's side won the Carabao Cup last weekend to end a trophy drought dating back to 2017, but came into this match 10 points ahead of their north-west rivals.

Their recent form made them favourites for this match, but Liverpool took the lead two minutes before half-time through January signing Cody Gakpo.

Still, though, there was little sign of what was to come as the Reds went in with a slender advantage at the break.

But in the second half, everything went wrong for United as Liverpool made it 2-0 and then 3-0 within five minutes of the restart.

Darwin Nunez netted the first of those after 47 minutes, with Gakpo getting his second shortly afterwards.

Mohamed Salah scored twice later on, Nunez netted his second and Roberto Firmino added a seventh two minutes from time to round off an incredible victory for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The big win sees Liverpool move up to fifth and the Reds are just three points behind fourth-place Tottenham, with a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side. Newcastle are a point behind Klopp's side in sixth, having played one fewer fixture.

United, meanwhile, remain in third spot. Ten Hag's side are now nine behind Manchester City and 14 adrift of leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand over both teams.