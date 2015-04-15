Liverpool expect Sterling to stay 'for long time'

The England international's future at the Merseyside club has been thrown into doubt recently over his refusal to sign a new and improved contract, attracting attention from rivals at home and abroad.

Sterling has courted further controversy recently with a string of videos and pictures appearing to show him inhaling laughing gas and smoking shisha pipes.

However, that has not changed Liverpool's opinion of the player – who won FIFA's Golden Boy award last year – and they remain confident of tying him down to a new deal.

Ayre told Sky Sports News: "Raheem's agent has asked that we park all discussions regards his future until the summer. We respect that.

"Raheem is a Liverpool player and has over two years left on his contract.

"We expect Raheem Sterling to be here for a long time."