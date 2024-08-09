Liverpool 'fighting' to sign target who has chosen Reds: report

Liverpool fans have been patiently awaiting news of their first signing of the Arne Slot era, as the club reportedly 'fight' for their key target.

The Reds are now the only Premier League side yet to bring in a new player this summer, but reports this week have suggested that the club are closing in on a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

This comes after Slot and new sporting director Richard Hughes identified the defensive midfield position as the area they most wanted to strengthen, with the 25-year-old believed to have a £51million release clause in his current Sociedad deal.

VIDEO: EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

However, The Times reported on Thursday that Real Sociedad have launched a ‘charm offensive’ in an effort to keep the Spain international at his boyhood club.

Sociedad have already seen defender Robin Le Normand join Atletico Madrid in a £30million deal, while Arsenal are interested in Mikel Merino. But with La Real doing all they can to keep Zubimendi in the Basque region.

And transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano says that Liverpool are now ‘fighting’ to get the deal over the line.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Liverpool feel that the player is really, really tempted by this possibility,” Romano said on Playback on Friday afternoon. “Liverpool know that Zubimendi believes this is the opportunity of his life. It’s really attractive. The club, the badge, the history of Liverpool, plus the project.

“Liverpool are really fighting because they know that Real Sociedad are offering the player the possibility to extend his contract and they are crazy, crazy to the opportunity to keep him at the club.

“But Liverpool are fighting. I can't tell you anything final now because this afternoon there are still talks going on including the player side, Liverpool side and Real Sociedad, but Liverpool are still fighting for Zubimendi.”

With the new Premier League season just a week away and only three weeks remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen how long Liverpool will be content to let this situation continue for.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool start move for rivals' £100m star ahead of 'late-window drama': report

Liverpool in for star, following touted £75m move: report

Liverpool braced for huge £100m bid for key first-teamer: report