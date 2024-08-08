Liverpool braced for huge £100m bid for key first-teamer: report

By
published

A huge bid is reportedly set to test Liverpool's resolve before the end of the transfer window

Arne Slot new first team manager of Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 19, 2024 in Kirkby, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a quiet start to life under Arne Slot in the transfer window so far, it looks like the wheels are starting to turn at Liverpool

The Dutchman arrived earlier this summer as Jurgen Klopp’s successor. He was joined by new sporting director Richard Hughes and while the duo did not inherit a squad needing major surgery, there is still work to be done in the transfer window. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.