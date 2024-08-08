Liverpool braced for huge £100m bid for key first-teamer: report

After a quiet start to life under Arne Slot in the transfer window so far, it looks like the wheels are starting to turn at Liverpool.

The Dutchman arrived earlier this summer as Jurgen Klopp’s successor. He was joined by new sporting director Richard Hughes and while the duo did not inherit a squad needing major surgery, there is still work to be done in the transfer window.

The club are targeting a defensive midfielder as their first signing. Reports are suggesting that the Reds are closing in on a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi – but the club could be braced for a major outgoing, too.

VIDEO: How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

But amid news of a potential first signing of the Slot era, there are fresh reports that the club are bracing for a huge bid for Mohamed Salah from the Saudi Pro League.

News of Salah being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia is nothing new, with the club reportedly knocking back interest last summer, but according to Football Insider, a huge £100million bid is bring prepared ahead of the final three weeks of the transfer window.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fact that Salah is now in the final year of his Anfield deal could change the dynamic surrounding the Egyptian’s future this time around. The offer is set to include ‘life-changing’ personal terms for the player.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Salah turned 32 earlier this summer and although his season with Liverpool was disrupted by an Africa Cup of Nations call-up and a subsequent hamstring injury, he remained a key player for the Reds, scoring 25 goals in all competitions. Both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are now playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Sadio Mane is now in the Middle East. (Image credit: Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, should a bid come in, then Liverpool face a big decision. This summer presents the club’s last opportunity to cash in on Salah, should they want to.

The forward is valued at €55million on Transfermarkt, so if they were to receive a nine-figure offer it would present a huge opportunity to rebuild their frontline.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool join Borussia Dortmund in transfer battle for rising Bundesliga star: report

Liverpool moving for Euro 2024 superstar to become Arne Slot's first buy: report

Liverpool make decision on first Arne Slot signing as mystery player targeted: report

