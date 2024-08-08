Liverpool in for star, following touted £75m move: report

Liverpool are looking to complete their first signing of the post-Jurgen Klopp era, with reports suggesting that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to join in a £51million deal.

New boss Arne Slot had prioritised a new defensive midfielder and should the Zubimendi deal get over the line, it would be a positive first step ahead of his maiden season at Anfield.

Attention can then turn to the club’s next new face, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that Liverpool could rekindle interest in one of the Premier League’s best young wingers.

VIDEO: EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

Anthony Gordon was linked with Liverpool earlier this summer before the June 30 accounting cut-off point, when it looked like Newcastle United may have to make last-minute player sales in order to meet their Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) commitments.

There were reports that Liverpool had agreed a £75million move for the former Everton star, but the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh kept the PSR wolf from the St James’ door. But with just over three weeks left of the summer transfer window, Romano has teased the potential of the Reds making a late swoop for the 23-year-old England international.

“If they drop the price at Newcastle, that could still be a possibility, I think, for Liverpool in the final weeks of the transfer window,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But it’s not something that I’m hearing is now really imminent, because there is still no bid to Newcastle. There is still no fresh club-to-club conversation.

“So we have to see what happens in kind of domino players. But, at the moment, is not something really imminent and we also have to respect Newcastle.

“They want to keep Anthony Gordon at the club. So, it’s not going to be easy at all, but the appreciation is 100% confirmed.”

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Gordon, valued at €60million by Transfermarkt, would upgrade just about every team in the Premier League’s attack, with Liverpool no exception. With the Reds needing lay the ground for Mohamed Salah’s eventual departure, they could do worse than bring Gordon back to Merseyside.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool braced for huge £100m bid for key first-teamer: report

Liverpool 'to pay' release clause for world-class superstar who wants Reds: report

Liverpool join Borussia Dortmund in transfer battle for rising Bundesliga star: report