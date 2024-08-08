Liverpool in for star, following touted £75m move: report

Liverpool are beginning to make moves in the transfer market

Liverpool manager Arne Slot oversees training in July 2024.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot oversees training in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to complete their first signing of the post-Jurgen Klopp era, with reports suggesting that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to join in a £51million deal.

New boss Arne Slot had prioritised a new defensive midfielder and should the Zubimendi deal get over the line, it would be a positive first step ahead of his maiden season at Anfield. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.