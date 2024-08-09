Liverpool start move for rivals' £100m star ahead of 'late-window drama': report

Liverpool remain the only club yet to make a signing in the transfer window this summer, but that will no doubt change over the next couple of weeks.

As well as hiring Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout, the club have also brought in Richard Hughes as a new sporting director, with the pair said to have prioritised a new defensive midfielder as their first signing of this new era.

Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been heavily linked with a switch to the Reds, with the club said to be willing to activate the player’s £51million release clause.

News came on Thursday via The Times that Sociedad have launched a ‘charm offensive’ to try and convince Zubimendi to remain in the Basque region and while the Reds wait for a final decision from the player, they will be well aware that the clock is ticking, with just three weeks left in the transfer window.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool have contingency options that they have previously looked at, should the 25-year-old remain with the La Liga club.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has previously been linked, but a move for the Brazilian was never believed to have been close, while Fluminense’s Andre was also looked at.

Interestingly, the report claims that Liverpool enquired about Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, who was the subject of interest from a number of sides earlier this summer, before his £100million release clause expired.

They add that while the midfielder is happy at St James’ Park, ‘those close to him are yet to rule out late-window drama’. Manchester City are considered ‘more likely’ to follow up their long-standing interest in Guimaraes, but they value the 26-year-old closer to £80million, which may not be enough to tempt the Magpies into selling.

News of Liverpool’s enquiry for Guimarares comes after Liverpool’s interest in Magpies winger Anthony Gordon earlier this summer, amid speculation that the Reds could also be back in for the former Everton man before the end of the window.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a Liverpool move for Guimarares, who is valued at €85million by Transfermarkt, appears unlikely. Newcastle would not sell one of their key players on the cheap and while it’s a position Liverpool are actively looking at, there are cheaper options that would not hamstring the rest of the club’s summer spending in other areas.

