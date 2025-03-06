Liverpool give huge indication that Andy Robertson could move on this summer: report

Liverpool’s spectacular first season under Arne Slot has seen conversations move from “will they win anything?” to “how much can they win?”. A League Cup final against Newcastle awaits, as does a difficult last-16 tie against PSG in the Champions League.

In the Premier League their advantage extends to 13 points over an Arsenal side that do have one game in hand. They have been consistent across the field this season, showing attacking prowess and a much-improved control in midfield.

One weakness, relative to their strength in other positions, however, seems to be at left-back, with one transfer target suggesting that Andy Robertson’s time at Liverpool could nearly be over.

Milos Kerkez is rumoured to be heading to Liverpool

Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth during an FA Cup Third Round match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both played over 20 matches this season, but Liverpool are rumoured to be targeting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as their next long-term left-back.

The Hungarian is just 21 years old, and with Robertson celebrating his 31st birthday next week, it’s clear Liverpool’s recruitment department are looking to the future here.

Arne Slot is expected to allow multiple players to leave the club in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that Kerkez’s departure from Bournemouth at the end of the season looks extremely likely.

Romano said: “Milos Kerkez, expected to leave and try new chapter in the summer as reported in the recent months. Liverpool are among clubs tracking the left back who signed with Fali Ramadani as new agent this year.”

Kerkez has thoroughly impressed this year in a Bournemouth side who are one of the surprise packages of the season. In 27 matches the Hungarian has produced six goal contributions, but it is his ability at both ends of the field that will be attracting so many suitors.

Robertson’s form this year has been by no means poor but his crossing and creativity have declined in recent years. In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is highly likely that one of Tsimikas or Robertson is going to move on this summer.

Liverpool's chief executive of football Michael Edwards.

The Scot has valuable experience and would fight for his place if he were to stay and Kerkez were to move to Liverpool, but on current form, the Bournemouth man, who was recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best left-backs in the world, would start ahead of Liverpool’s well-loved left-back.

A further hint to suggest that Robertson could move on is the character of Slot and Michael Edwards - Liverpool’s chief executive of football. In fact, when Feyenoord won the league under Slot in 2022/23, they sold the two players who made the most league appearances in their title-winning campaign at the end of the season. Whilst Orkun Kocku was sold to Benfica for €25m, suggesting the sale was used to raise funds, striker Danilo left for just €6m, showing Slot’s ruthlessness and ability to move players on when he feels the time is right.

Similarly, Edwards’ has proved to be ruthless in the past, with Jordan Henderson’s contract situation towards the end of his time rumoured to be controversial. It was believed that Edwards was not happy with Klopp’s intervention in offering Henderson a four-year contract extension, and may have even led to Edwards leaving Liverpool in 2022.

Ultimately, Liverpool are likely to recruit a left-back in the summer, and the abilities of potential buy Kerkez, alongside Slot and Edwards’ brutal way of dealing with contracts could suggest Robertson’s time at Liverpool is closer to an end than many realise.