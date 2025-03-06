Liverpool give huge indication that Andy Robertson could move on this summer: report

By
published

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has had a poor season - and could now be replaced at Anfield

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield on January 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Andy Robertson during a Liverpool game (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s spectacular first season under Arne Slot has seen conversations move from “will they win anything?” to “how much can they win?”. A League Cup final against Newcastle awaits, as does a difficult last-16 tie against PSG in the Champions League.

In the Premier League their advantage extends to 13 points over an Arsenal side that do have one game in hand. They have been consistent across the field this season, showing attacking prowess and a much-improved control in midfield.

One weakness, relative to their strength in other positions, however, seems to be at left-back, with one transfer target suggesting that Andy Robertson’s time at Liverpool could nearly be over.

Milos Kerkez is rumoured to be heading to Liverpool

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion at Vitality Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images) Manchester United

Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth during an FA Cup Third Round match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both played over 20 matches this season, but Liverpool are rumoured to be targeting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as their next long-term left-back.

The Hungarian is just 21 years old, and with Robertson celebrating his 31st birthday next week, it’s clear Liverpool’s recruitment department are looking to the future here.

Arne Slot is expected to allow multiple players to leave the club in the summer

Arne Slot is expected to allow multiple players to leave the club in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that Kerkez’s departure from Bournemouth at the end of the season looks extremely likely.

Romano said: “Milos Kerkez, expected to leave and try new chapter in the summer as reported in the recent months. Liverpool are among clubs tracking the left back who signed with Fali Ramadani as new agent this year.”

Kerkez has thoroughly impressed this year in a Bournemouth side who are one of the surprise packages of the season. In 27 matches the Hungarian has produced six goal contributions, but it is his ability at both ends of the field that will be attracting so many suitors.

Robertson’s form this year has been by no means poor but his crossing and creativity have declined in recent years. In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is highly likely that one of Tsimikas or Robertson is going to move on this summer.

Michael Edwards

Liverpool's chief executive of football Michael Edwards.

The Scot has valuable experience and would fight for his place if he were to stay and Kerkez were to move to Liverpool, but on current form, the Bournemouth man, who was recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best left-backs in the world, would start ahead of Liverpool’s well-loved left-back.

A further hint to suggest that Robertson could move on is the character of Slot and Michael Edwards - Liverpool’s chief executive of football. In fact, when Feyenoord won the league under Slot in 2022/23, they sold the two players who made the most league appearances in their title-winning campaign at the end of the season. Whilst Orkun Kocku was sold to Benfica for €25m, suggesting the sale was used to raise funds, striker Danilo left for just €6m, showing Slot’s ruthlessness and ability to move players on when he feels the time is right.

Similarly, Edwards’ has proved to be ruthless in the past, with Jordan Henderson’s contract situation towards the end of his time rumoured to be controversial. It was believed that Edwards was not happy with Klopp’s intervention in offering Henderson a four-year contract extension, and may have even led to Edwards leaving Liverpool in 2022.

Ultimately, Liverpool are likely to recruit a left-back in the summer, and the abilities of potential buy Kerkez, alongside Slot and Edwards’ brutal way of dealing with contracts could suggest Robertson’s time at Liverpool is closer to an end than many realise.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

More about premier league
Newcastle United have seen some superb Premier League goalscorers across the years...

Newcastle United suffer huge blow as extent of star player's injury revealed
The UEFA Champions League trophy on display at Wembley ahead of the 2024 final

How over half the Premier League could end up playing in Europe next season
Myles Lewis-Skelly

JULES BREACH: Football should champion personalities in the game and embrace the humour and mischief of goal celebrations - not punish them
See more latest
Most Popular
Myles Lewis-Skelly
JULES BREACH: Football should champion personalities in the game and embrace the humour and mischief of goal celebrations - not punish them
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Is Jean-Philippe Mateta injured this week? Premier League injury update
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
Manchester United lining up move for Manchester City academy graduate: report
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City celebrates with Jonny Evans and team mates as he assists with a goal for Jamie Vardy during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
'I was thinking, "This could be my last ever game on English soil". I appreciate every game now, a lot more than ever, and I love it': Premier League legend admits career in England is likely over after 14 years
Paulo Fonseca file photo
'It goes without saying that this an attitude characteristic of intimidating and threatening behaviour: it is strictly incompatible with these functions' Portuguese caoch banned for nine months after remarkable referee confrontation
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)
Harry Kane matches record set by Manchester United legend following Champions League double
Rasmus Hojlund is enduring a difficult spell at Manchester United
'I have watched him so many times, and he gets a little bit obsessed with fighting with the centre-back. The game is not played like that anymore, you do not need to' Manchester United icon delivers harsh truths on Rasmus Hojlund's recent form
Keira Walsh of England and Aitana Bonmati of Spain challenge during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.
Euro 2025 power rankings: Spain favourites to lift the trophy but defending champions England are chasing them down
SANTOS, BRAZIL - MARCH 02: Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal during a match between Santos and Red Bull Bragantino as part of Campeonato Paulista 2025 quarter-final at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on March 02, 2025 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images) Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca
Chelsea have already completed signing of wonderkid who has equalled long-standing Neymar record
FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of the 2026 World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino announces groundbreaking change to World Cup 2026 final - but it could prove hugely controversial