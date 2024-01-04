Liverpool handed major boost as Mohamed Salah makes decision on future: report

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Everton in the Premier League in October 2023.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is leaning towards signing a new contract with the club, according to reports.

Salah was the subject of strong interest from Saudi Arabia's Pro League last summer, with Al-Ittihad supposedly willing to pay a world-record transfer fee for his services.

Liverpool dug deep to keep hold of their most prized asset, but their resolve could be tested again at the end of the season.

Salah will only have 12 months left on his deal at that point, potentially forcing Liverpool to either cash in on the attacker or risk losing him for nothing in 2025.

The alternative is for the Reds to tie Salah down to a new contract - and that is now looking more and more likely.

According to a joint report by Football Transfers and Anfield Watch, Salah is now strongly considering committing his future to Liverpool.

The Reds had been looking for alternatives to Salah in recent months in case the Egypt international did depart, but they have now scaled back their search in anticipation of Salah staying put.

Despite his advancing years, the 31-year-old remains Liverpool's most important player. He has scored 18 goals in 27 appearances so far this term.

Liverpool moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle on Monday night.

Klopp will take his team to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Salah will not be involved in that game, however, after he joined up with the Egypt squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool's top scorer could miss as many as eight games in all competitions while he competes in Ivory Coast.

