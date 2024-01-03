Liverpool want Jude Bellingham alternative to strengthen title chances - in serious statement of intent: report

Liverpool will look to consolidate their position in the Premier League by making a statement signing in the January transfer window.

Currently three points clear at the top of the Premier League, Liverpool are making the strongest case so far this term to go on and lift the title. Manchester City are five points behind, but have a game in hand on their rivals.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp is keen on bolstering his squad ahead of a difficult second half of the campaign. With the FA Cup and Europa League knockout rounds to come, too, Liverpool will need as many fresh legs as possible to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool are currently flying at the top of the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, according to Fichajes, Liverpool are stepping up their interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone - a player they were previously linked with last summer.

With Ben Jacobs highlighting that the Reds do not intend to follow up on their interest in Piero Hincapie, Joao Palhinha or Andre during the January window, Kone has now emerged as the clear favourite to slot into the Liverpool midfield.

The report does suggest, however, that Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Kone, meaning any potential certainly won't be straightforward. With a contract until June 2026, it is reported that the Frenchman has a clause making him available for around £35-40m.

Kone is on the radar of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, after their longstanding interest in Jude Bellingham ultimately didn't come to fruition last summer, Liverpool might look to rectify that mistake by signing the next best option. Indeed, Bellingham has emerged as one of the world's best players at Real Madrid this term, and while Liverpool's recruitment has so far worked out, they could still do with a few fresh faces in the squad - especially if they're compared to the Englishman.

Kone has been described as "physically imposing, quick, agile and a tireless worker, meaning comparisons between Kone and Bellingham are inevitable".

Still only 22, Kone is also capable playing anywhere in central midfield, whether it be defensively, box-to-box or attacking. He could, therefore, slot perfectly into Klopp's team wherever needed.

