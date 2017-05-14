Liverpool hopeful Firmino can return for Middlesbrough

Liverpool are hopeful of having Roberto Firmino back for their last Premier League match of the season against Middlesbrough.

Firmino missed Sunday's impressive 4-0 win at West Ham due to a muscular issue that had kept him out of training this week.

Next week's game against Boro at Anfield could be decisive in Liverpool's bid for a top-four finish and manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the Brazil international will be available.

"Hopefully we will go through this week without injuries and maybe Roberto Firmino will play against Middlesbrough," said Klopp.

"I don't have a real idea [if he will play], but it is a bigger chance than for this game.

"We tried a little bit on Friday, only with a little running. [But] he still felt the muscle, so [there was] no chance."

Klopp added: "He struggled a little bit in the last few weeks with different parts of his body. We always had to manage the intensity with him ... in the game he actually didn't really feel it.

"Then after the [Southampton] game, he said, 'Yes, now I feel something' and that was too much for training last week.

"But [he has] another week and being an option would be cool for us."

Firmino has scored 11 goals in 34 Premier League appearances this season as the Reds sit third in the table.