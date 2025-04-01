Liverpool in £40m offer for Premier League full-back: report
Liverpool are in the midst of a defensive upheaval, with one Prem-proven star touted
Liverpool are set to be a summer of big change in the full-back department, with Trent Alexander-Arnold poised to leave Anfield.
Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave Liverpool, his boyhood club, for Real Madrid on a free transfer, with the England international free to speak to foreign clubs as he is in the final months of his contract on Merseyside.
And it goes without saying that the departure of the star – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now – would leave Arne Slot’s Reds with a significant gap to fill in their back four.
Liverpool to take top talent from Premier League rivals as Alexander-Arnold exit looms?
Losing Alexander-Arnold, a player so instrumental to their recent success and their push for the Premier League title this term, would be a big enough blow for Liverpool, but that that might not be the extent of the Reds’ defensive departures in the off-season.
The future of captain Virgil van Dijk, also out of contract in June, is still up in the air, while his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to PSG.
On top of all that, there have been question marks over Andy Roberston, who has come in for criticism over his form in 2024/25.
The 31-year-old Scotland skipper has just over a year left on his current deal, and left-back may well be an area that the Reds look to address in the upcoming transfer window.
On that front, Fichajes report that Liverpool are keen on Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who has shone in the Cherries’ push for European qualification this term.
Signed from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in 2023, the 21-year-old Hungary starlet, an international teammate of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, regularly impresses with his attack-minded approach, contributing to the intensity which has seen Bournemouth excel under Andoni Iraola.
Kerkez is currently valued at just under £30m by Transfermarkt, but Liverpool are said to be prepared to offer around £40m to secure his services.
Given his age – Kerkez doesn’t turn 22 until November – and the trajectory if his development already, that could just prove to be a bit of a bargain in time.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
