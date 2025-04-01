Liverpool in £40m offer for Premier League full-back: report

By published

Liverpool are in the midst of a defensive upheaval, with one Prem-proven star touted

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot looks on during the Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield in Liverpool, UK on 16 February, 2025.
(Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool are set to be a summer of big change in the full-back department, with Trent Alexander-Arnold poised to leave Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave Liverpool, his boyhood club, for Real Madrid on a free transfer, with the England international free to speak to foreign clubs as he is in the final months of his contract on Merseyside.

And it goes without saying that the departure of the star – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now – would leave Arne Slot’s Reds with a significant gap to fill in their back four.

Liverpool to take top talent from Premier League rivals as Alexander-Arnold exit looms?

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match against Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, UK on 26 December, 2025.

Real Madrid have been in talks to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

Losing Alexander-Arnold, a player so instrumental to their recent success and their push for the Premier League title this term, would be a big enough blow for Liverpool, but that that might not be the extent of the Reds’ defensive departures in the off-season.

The future of captain Virgil van Dijk, also out of contract in June, is still up in the air, while his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move to PSG.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 23 February, 2025.

Andy Robertson has made more than 300 appearances since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017, winning every major trophy available (Image credit: Alamy)

On top of all that, there have been question marks over Andy Roberston, who has come in for criticism over his form in 2024/25.

The 31-year-old Scotland skipper has just over a year left on his current deal, and left-back may well be an area that the Reds look to address in the upcoming transfer window.

On that front, Fichajes report that Liverpool are keen on Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who has shone in the Cherries’ push for European qualification this term.

Signed from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in 2023, the 21-year-old Hungary starlet, an international teammate of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, regularly impresses with his attack-minded approach, contributing to the intensity which has seen Bournemouth excel under Andoni Iraola.

Milos Kerkez of AFC Bournemouth looks on during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, UK on 5 December, 2025.

Milos Kerkez has scored two Premier League goals this season and assisted a further five (Image credit: Alamy)

Kerkez is currently valued at just under £30m by Transfermarkt, but Liverpool are said to be prepared to offer around £40m to secure his services.

Given his age – Kerkez doesn’t turn 22 until November – and the trajectory if his development already, that could just prove to be a bit of a bargain in time.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

More about transfers
Matheus Cunha removes his shirt in celebration after scoring for Wolves in the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Molineux in Wolverhampton, UK on 1 February, 2025.

'It’s impossible to be honest… I've made it clear that I need to take the next step, I want to fight for titles, I had a lot of offers' Matheus Cunha transfer hint met with backlash
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January

Arsenal report: The 'new Thierry Henry' is '99% certain' of move - with Gunners poised following sporting director hire: report
Fulham manager Chris Coleman gestures from the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London, UK on 29 November, 2006.

Line-up quiz! Can you name Fulham's XI from their 2-1 win over Arsenal in 2006?
See more latest
Most Popular
Matheus Cunha removes his shirt in celebration after scoring for Wolves in the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Molineux in Wolverhampton, UK on 1 February, 2025.
'It’s impossible to be honest… I've made it clear that I need to take the next step, I want to fight for titles, I had a lot of offers' Matheus Cunha transfer hint met with backlash
Manchester City&#039;s Erling Haaland talks with manager Pep Guardiola during the UEFA Champions League match against Sparta Prague at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 23 October, 2024.
Manchester City set to lose Erling Haaland for the season, following Pep Guardiola comments
Alisson Becker of Liverpool is congratulated by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at The Hawthorns on May 16, 2021 in West Bromwich, England.
'Alisson is still angry with me, he never understood. At the beginning, I protected him, he had to improve - and then we burned all the Brazilian goalkeepers here' Director reveals tough relationship with Liverpool keeper and eventual transfer
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Manchester United FC at The King Power Stadium on March 16, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes stunning transfer talks revealed, with Ruben Amorim making emphatic claim
Cesc Fabregas in his first match for Arsenal at the age of 16, against Rotherham in the League Cup in October 2003.
Arsenal to repeat Cesc Fabregas transfer - and move for Barcelona wonderkid: report
Paul Scholes looks on while working as a pundit for TNT Sports during the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in Manchester, UK on 13 March, 2025.
Manchester United legend predicts rivals' points deduction as major decision looms
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries
'It's going to be a big summer - we want to increase the quality we need to get to the next step' Mikel Arteta makes exciting promise for Arsenal transfer plans
Scott Parker
Burnley edge towards 71-year-old English football record
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
Arsenal report: The 'new Thierry Henry' is '99% certain' of move - with Gunners poised following sporting director hire: report
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, Utilita Girls Cup
‘I was watching her in the Champions League earlier this season and she’s taken her game to a whole new level. She’s flourishing at the moment’ Courtney Sweetman-Kirk tells FourFourTwo she backs Lioness to light up Euro 2025 this summer