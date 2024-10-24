Liverpool interested in controversial midfield captain: report

Liverpool are still interested in a long-term target – who could cause controversy were he to join.

Arne Slot has so far only made two signings at Anfield. Giorgi Mamardashvili will officially link up with the Reds next summer, while Federico Chiesa has only played 78 minutes – and could already be on the way out.

But Slot's next signing could be someone he knows extremely well, with the rumour mill linking him with his former captain from Feyenoord.

Liverpool linked with €50 million midfield maestro

Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up in midfield this season (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool were heavily linked with midfield reinforcement over the summer but reneged on signing anyone when they were turned down by their top target.

Martin Zubimendi was most seriously rumoured, only for the Spaniard to remain at Real Sociedad – but now, the Reds could pursue a similar profile of central midfield No.6 in Orkun Kokcu of Benfica.

Kokcu played under Slot for Feyenoord (Image credit: Broer van den Boom/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Kokcu was an integral member of Slot's side that reached the inaugural Europa Conference League final, captaining the Dutch team along the way from a deep-lying position – and now Sport Witness have relayed claims from the star's father that he could make the switch after SportBild noted a €50 million move could be in the works.

But the controller has received criticism, too, following his controversial decision not to shun wearing a rainbow captain's armband, which the Eredivisie brought in to support LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This could see him clash with some fans on Merseyside, given that Liverpool have a commitment to inclusion, with captain Jordan Henderson and ex-manager Jurgen Klopp both praised in the past for their allyship towards the community. Jordan Henderson, incidentally, upset a lot of people when he chose to play in Saudi Arabia, with Pride in Football stating that his presence in the league could do more harm than good.

“I stay close to my religion,” Kokcu told ESPN of his decision to refuse the gesture. “But I also understand the reactions from the outside on the one hand.”

VIDEO Why Chelsea Couldn't Handle Liverpool's Curtis Jones

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Liverpool's LGBTQ+ fans may well be wary of the club signing players who don't align with their values – but it is likely should Kokcu join, he will be given the benefit of the doubt and the support of the whole club. As for the rumours themselves, they could well carry some weight given the Slot connection – though €50m may be a lot of money to pay for a player yet to appear in Europe's top five leagues.

Liverpool take on Arsenal this weekend when Premier League action returns.