Liverpool looking to move Federico Chiesa back to Italy already: report

Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round against West Ham United

Liverpool new boy Federico Chiesa could be bound for a swift return to Italy, after struggling to settle in English football.

The Italian international was hailed as being a fantastic signing by the Italian media when he joined from Juventus in a cut-price deal. Having won the Euros with Italy and been one of the Old Lady's standout stars in recent seasons, the move was seen as a huge coup for the Reds.

But Chiesa has played just once in the Premier League, as he battles for a place in Arne Slot's plans. Now, he could be set to leave the club.

Arne Slot on the touchline against Chelsea (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

With Chiesa having managed just 78 minutes in a red shirt so far, Arne Slot was asked about the star – mentioning that the lack of football was “frustrating” for the player.

“It's difficult to say when he will return, it's frustrating for him to be in and out of training sessions," the Dutchman explained. “He missed the entire pre-season preparation and then [joined a league] where the intensity is higher than in Serie A. We continue to hope that he can provide a significant contribution when he is fit.”

Federico Chiesa has struggled with injuries in his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato are suggesting that a loan move away from Anfield could be the answer, with three Italian sides interested.

Inter Milan, Milan and Roma are noted as suitors who could take what the outlet call a “calculated” gamble on the 26-year-old. Injuries have clearly taken their toll on the player, who needs regular game-time in order to build up steam.

“Chiesa’s game three years ago was built on his explosiveness and willingness to fearlessly take on defenders, causing confusion and chaos with his directness and pace,” FourFourTwo's Italian football expert, Alasdair Mackenzie says. “His ACL injury came at an awful time for him, and the former Fiorentina star hasn’t looked the same physical force since then.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Slot's recent comments don't yet suggest that a loan is an option. For now, Liverpool just want to get Chiesa up to the physical demands required for their football.

The season is still young and like Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, Chiesa is essentially a sixth-choice attacker right now. In our opinion, he may well be called upon in the latter stages of the season if the Merseysiders are still fighting for trophies – especially with Premier League injuries racking up for all clubs across a congested campaign.

Chiesa is valued to be worth €30 million by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.