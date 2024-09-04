Liverpool-linked midfielder Martin Zubimendi explains why he chose to snub summer transfer

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has detailed why he chose to snub Liverpool's advances in the summer.

The 25-year-old was said to be closing in on a move to Merseyside to become the then-first sign under new manager Arne Slot. Reported to have been close to triggering his £51million release clause, Zubimendi then opted to remain with his boyhood club in a dramatic u-turn.

Having been with La Real since 2011, the Spain international helped Imanol Alguacil's side qualify for the UEFA Europa League again last season and is now firmly focused on the job at hand in La Liga. But having recently opened up on Liverpool's summer interest, the San Sebastian-born star admitted it was not down to his family's influence on the matter.

“No, no, my friends are clear that whatever I decide [for my future] will be the best," Zubimendi said recently when asked by Marca about the Reds' interest. "There is no pressure whatsoever. Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there. A lot of what I am is part of la Real, it is my life.

"[Our goal to qualify for] Europe is clear. The higher the position, the better. We have to look for our best version and, above all, compete. To feel competitive, to be recognised and to be seen with personality."

Liverpool chose not to re-enter the market for a midfielder, instead opting to bring in Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a deal said to be worth around £10million. Ryan Gravenberch's recent performance against Manchester United has helped matters, as he kept Kobbie Mainoo quiet during their 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Slot was unable to get Zubimendi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sociedad manager Alguacil was also asked why he thought Zubimendi chose to remain in San Sebastian over the summer, admitting the draw of playing for one of Spain's most historical sides remains a huge draw.

“He has rejected an offer," he began. There is no doubt that Liverpool are great and the fact that he has said no, putting in what they put in, is a reason to be proud. It means that things are being done well at the club and even if such powerful clubs come, Martin says no… I’m happy, but there’s still until the 30th. Now it was Liverpool, but tomorrow it could be another great one, because the players have a level.

“Although, for me, the biggest is Real Sociedad. I imagine he must have thought that and that is why he decided to stay.”

Zubimendi preferred to stay in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)

