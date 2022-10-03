Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp lays out what Reds need to do in order to turn form around

Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool (opens in new tab) must "do pretty much everything better" if they're to escape from their current rut.

The Reds' stuttering start to the season continued on Saturday as they returned to Premier League action with a 3-3 home draw against Brighton.

Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Rangers at Anfield, Klopp has expressed his faith that his side will get their mojo back – but he accepts that they need to improve in most areas.

Liverpool have kept only one clean sheet at Anfield so far this season (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Speaking to the media on Monday, the German said:

"Had we won the Brighton game, it would have been a different feeling but with similar problems. We have to do pretty much everything better.

"It was only two years ago we were in a similar situation when we lost all our centre-halves, but we found a way by working on it. That's what we will do this time."

Joel Matip headed in a late winner as Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 in their previous home Champions League outing (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool are nowhere near an injury crisis right now – midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are their only absentees – but they have been badly lacking at the back of late, conceding eight goals in their last three games.

And Klopp has been clear about what needs to change in order to plug the leak. He continued:

"We have to be more compact. Defending is an art, and it worked for us really well for a long time. But with it not working, you realise you have to go back to the basics."